International Development News
Development News Edition

Pace of growth in rural areas major hurdle in India's development: Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday said that the pace of growth in remote and rural parts of the country is a major hurdle in the country's development and advocated for a 'growth strategy' to make a 'decisive impact on poverty and trigger development'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 23:36 IST
Pace of growth in rural areas major hurdle in India's development: Pranab Mukherjee
Former President Pranab Mukherjee at an event in the national capital on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday said that the pace of growth in remote and rural parts of the country is a major hurdle in the country's development and advocated for a 'growth strategy' to make a 'decisive impact on poverty and trigger development'. "A major hurdle in the development of our nation is the pace of growth in remote and rural parts of the country. A rural growth strategy has become necessary to make a decisive impact on poverty and trigger a development process that combines growth with equity," he said at an event in the national capital.

Mukherjee also said that non-government organisations (NGOs) have a major role to play in bridging the gaps in government efforts and the actual outcomes and accelerate growth in these areas. "Technology has to be the vehicle to breach the distance not only in terms of geography but also in terms of progress and development. Technology-based solutions must be leveraged to assist interventions in the areas of army, healthcare and education," he said.

The former President said that a strategy of efficient management of land must be deployed especially now when land is increasingly becoming a scarce resource. "Principles of community development and empowerment have to be adopted to increase the productivity of the land. In present terms when we are approaching an impending climate crisis, an efficient and effective usage of resources has become imperative," Mukherjee said.

"We as a society have to move towards a more circular economic system to eliminate waste generation and promote sustainability," he said adding that climate change and environmental degradation have to be given priority in our development initiatives. He said that it has always been his vision to create and use his knowledge, creativity and innovation to improve the quality of life and contributing to building an inclusive India.

"I firmly believe that the strength of a nation is reflected in its health and economic status of women, children and young population. As a nation, we are still faced with poverty, illiteracy, malnutrition, unemployment and many other social evils," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: NGOs have major role in speeding up development in rural India: Pranab Mukherjee

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/2:30pm ET

Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters final for the sixth time when he downed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-65 6-4 on Saturday but Rafael Nadal pulled out injured. TENNIS-WTAFINALSBencic points finger at Shenzhen court as withdrawals mount...

Panthers LB Addison to miss Sunday's game after brother's death

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison will miss Sundays game against the Tennessee Titans following the death of his brother, the team announced Saturday. Addison has been away from the Panthers since the death of his brother, 27-year-...

Delhi hosts 13th NEC Tamchon Football Tournament

The 13th edition of ongoing NEC Tamchon Football Tournament kicked off recently at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi. Around 16 teams from across the northeast region are competing in one of the most coveted football events organised by the Tan...

BJP MLA looses assembly membership after conviction by court

In a setback to BJP, membership of its MLA Prahlad Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on Saturday after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case. Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly NP Praj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019