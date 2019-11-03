Children to read 6 or more books in 6 weeks in 'Reading

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 years will read six or more books from a collection of handpicked titles by British Council, at a reading session to be held for six weeks from November 4. A British Council, Kolkata, spokesman said on Sunday, this 'Reading Challenge' event, to be held in British Council Kolkata office, is being conducted in association with the 'Reading Agency, UK.' The six-week long event is expected to encourage children to read for pleasure, for improving their English, developing their reading skills, and building their confidence, the spokesman said.

The theme of the 'Reading Challenge' is to celebrate 50 years of human landing on the moon. The British Council will also organise multiple workshops for participants to help them improve their reading skill and acquire storytelling and creative writing skills.

