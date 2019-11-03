International Development News
Development News Edition

Children to read 6 or more books in 6 weeks in 'Reading

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 19:36 IST
Children to read 6 or more books in 6 weeks in 'Reading

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 years will read six or more books from a collection of handpicked titles by British Council, at a reading session to be held for six weeks from November 4. A British Council, Kolkata, spokesman said on Sunday, this 'Reading Challenge' event, to be held in British Council Kolkata office, is being conducted in association with the 'Reading Agency, UK.' The six-week long event is expected to encourage children to read for pleasure, for improving their English, developing their reading skills, and building their confidence, the spokesman said.

The theme of the 'Reading Challenge' is to celebrate 50 years of human landing on the moon. The British Council will also organise multiple workshops for participants to help them improve their reading skill and acquire storytelling and creative writing skills.

PTI SUS MM MM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police fire tear gas in standoff with protesters

Hong Kong police fired tear gas in a violent standoff with protesters in the eastern suburb of Taikoo Shing in which a local politician had his ear partly bitten off.Editing by Jason NeelyAlso Read Delhi Police arrests criminal involved in ...

Cabinet secretary to monitor pollution situation Delhi-NCR daily

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will monitor the alarming pollution situation in Delhi and neighbouring states on a daily basis, it was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by the principal secretary to the prime minister on Sunday. P K Mi...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

As thousands of runners cross the finish line inside leafy Central Park on Sunday, the race will just be starting for the organizers of the New York City Marathon, as they begin a year-long celebration of a half century of running in 2020. ...

Wall St Week Ahead-Travel, leisure company reports set to give view of economy, consumer

A wide swath of the U.S. travel and leisure industry is set to provide insight next week on the state of the economy, including trends in consumer spending, fallout from U.S.-China trade tensions and any damaging impact from the stronger U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019