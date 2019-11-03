2 held with countrymade pistols in Jammu
Two persons have been arrested in Jammu region on Sunday for allegedly possessing pistols, police said. Mithun Kumar was arrested by a police party in Bishnah area of Jammu district, the police said.
Kumar, allegedly wanted in murder and attempt-to-murder cases, was seen moving suspiciously and tried to escape, but was chased and subsequently arrested, an officer said. A countrymade pistol with a live round was recovered from him, the officer said.
In Vijaypur area of Samba district, Raghubir Singh was arrested for allegedly possessing a countrymade pistol, the officer added. PTI TAS HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
