2 held for killing lawyer in UP

Two persons were arrested for killing a lawyer in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Uzaif and Shokin were arrested on Sunday for killing Gulzar Ahmad on October 23, they said.

The bike borne assailants had shot dead the victim while he was returning to his village in Shamli district from Kairana court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)