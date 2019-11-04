International Development News
Development News Edition

Legislation on Sabarimala women entry not possible: Ker CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:12 IST
Legislation on Sabarimala women entry not possible: Ker CM
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said it was not possible for the state to bring in any legislation to circumvent the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. The apex court verdict of September 28 last year was not similar to that of the ruling related to Jallikattu or bullock cart race, he told the state assembly in response to a question by the opposition UDF.

"The Supreme Court verdict regarding the Sabarimala women entry is the one related to that of the fundamental rights. The state government is bound to implement the apex court order," Vijayan said. The Supreme Court had in September last year paved the way for the entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, lifting the ban on women in the age group of 10 to 50 from worshipping at the shrine.

A review petition has been filed against the September 28, 2018 verdict and the top court is expected to deliver its order on it later this month. Barring women in menstrual age would amount to the violation of their fundamental rights and would go against the Constitution, the chief minister said.

As per legal opinion received by the state government, it was not possible to bring in any legislation to get around the verdict, he said. Those who talk about bringing in legislation on Sabarimala women's entry were "cheating" devotees, he said.

The Left veteran also reiterated his government had not forced any woman to climb Sabarimala and it was up to the women to decide whether they want to go to the Lord Ayyappa temple or not. The CPI(M)-led LDF government, led by Vijayan, had faced severe criticism over the entry of two women in the menstruating age group, into the Sabarimala shrine during the last annual pilgrimage season.

The portals of the shrine would be opened for the three-month-long annual pilgrimage season this year on November 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ranitidine recall impacts Dr Reddy's P&L by Rs 40 Cr

Dr Reddys Laboratories, which initiated a voluntary recall of its Ranitidine from the US market following the ongoing investigation by the FDA into the reported carcinogenic impurity in the drug at low levels, has said it made Rs 40 crore t...

Asst. Secretary Fannon reaffirms partnerships in African energy security

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources ENR Francis R. Fannon will visit Sub-Saharan Africa from November 2 to 9, including South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana. The purpose of his trip is to reaffirm sustained partne...

Opposition leaders meet to discuss economic issues, RCEP Senior oppos'

Senior opposition leaders met here on Monday to discuss the slide in the economy as well as the ongoing Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP negotiations in Bangkok and the agreements implications for India. Congress president S...

China offers more access for Taiwan firms, Taiwan warns of a trap

China unveiled measures on Monday to further open its markets to firms from self-ruled Taiwan, including capital raising, as Taiwan warned its people not to be taken in by moves at enticement ahead of a January presidential election. China ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019