International Development News
Development News Edition

Death toll in Tripura Bru camp rises to six, blockade

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:31 IST
Death toll in Tripura Bru camp rises to six, blockade

With the death of a four-month- old baby on Monday, six people have died so far in Bru relief camps in North Tripura district, which a forum for displaced Brus claims to be a result of "starvation". Three persons are admitted to a hospital and the Bru refugees continued to stage road blockade in an area in Tripura bordering Mizoram since Thursday, demanding resumption of free ration and cash-dole to them.

Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF) alleged that the people died of "starvation" after the Centre "stopped providing free ration and cash-dole" to the inmates of the relief camps from last month following commencement of the ninth and final repatriation process from October 3. The exercise is scheduled to be completed by November 30. MBDPF general secretary, Bruno Msha, told PTI over phone from a relief camp in Tripura that the four-month-old baby, Pigili Reang, daughter of Khondro, died in Hamsapara relief camp on Monday morning.

Sexagerian Bistirung, one-year-old Akosha and three- month-old Ojitrai, all of them inmates of Naisingpara relief camp, had died of starvation on Sunday, Msha claimed. Two inmates of Naisingpara relief camp had died on Thursday, he said.

The MPDPF general secretary said that three persons - Ramjoy Reang (65) of Ashapara relief camp, Reang Khumbarboti (60) of Naisingpara relief camp and Dobokumar (55) of Ashapara camp have been admitted to hospital. "Six people died and three persons were hospitalised due to deprivation of free ration and cash-dole by the Centre from October due to the ongoing repatriation scheduled to be concluded on November 30," he said.

Senior district officials of North Tripura district could not be contacted despite several attempts. Mizoram officials on duty at Kanchanpur said that the agitating Brus were not blocking the road targeting trucks carrying essential goods but trying to stop Mizoram officials who are to bring back Bru families.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Kanchanpur Sub Division Abhedananda Baidya had said on Saturday that an enquiry was being conducted to ascertain the cause of death of the two inmates of Naisingpara relief camp on Thursday. Protesting against the suspension of the free ration and cash-dole by the government, Bru refugees were staging road blockade between Dosda in Kanchanpur and Anandabazar area in North Tripura district since Thursday, which forced the Mizoram government to discontinue the repatriation process.

However, officials associated with the process were camping at the Mizoram-Tripura border village of Kanhmun. Brus lodged in the relief camps have been demanding resumption of free ration and cash-dole to inmates of the camps. It was stopped by the Centre from last month as the ninth and final repatriation process commenced from October 3, officials said.

The ongoing repatriation is scheduled to be completed by November 30. Each adult in the relief camps used to get Rs 2.67 and a minor Rs 1.33 a day as cash-dole while the quantity of rice was 450 gm for an adult per day and 225 gm for a minor per day as free ration before the commencement of the repatriation process.

The Centre had made it clear that the relief camps of Bru refugees in Tripura would be closed down and the displaced persons must be repatriated to Mizoram during the ongoing exercise, Special Secretary (internal security), Ministry of Home Affairs, A P Maheshwari, had said on October 16. Over 4,000 Bru displaced families, lodged in the relief camps at Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions of North Tripura district, are scheduled to return to neighbouring Mizoram from where they had fled since 1997 following ethnic clashes.

The Bru community, also called Reangs in Tripura, is among the 21 scheduled tribes in the country. They are scattered across Assam, Mizoram and Tripura. Officials said that 216 Bru families have returned to Mizoram from the relief camps since October 3.

They also alleged that the "anti-repatriation elements have been instigating the agitation and hindering the process". The Centre has approved Rs 350 crore for the ninth phase of repatriation and the amount covers transportation and rehabilitation package expenses, which include Rs 5,000 per month for each resettled Bru family in Mizoram and free ration for them for two years.

The vexed Bru problem started when the Bru people, spearheaded by an organisation, Bru National Union, demanded a separate autonomous district council by carving out areas of western Mizoram adjoining Bangladesh and Tripura in September, 1997. The situation was aggravated by the murder of a forest guard in the Dampa Tiger Reserve in western Mizoram by Bru National Liberation Front insurgents on October 21, 1997..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Growth in bank credit may decelerate sharply to 8-8.5 percent during 2019-20 from 13.3 percent last fiscal, mainly due to decline in incremental credit in the first half of the current financial year, rating agency Icra said in a report. Mo...

Not satisfied with relief work carried out by state government in flood-affected areas: Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said that he is not satisfied with the relief works being carried out by the state government in the flood-affected areas. I am not happy by the relief works carried out by the state gover...

Devotees to celebrate 'Pushpa Yagam' with 8 tonnes of flowers

Devotees at Tirumala abode are ready with 8 tonnes of flowers to offer Lord Balaji on the occasion of to Pushpa Yagam.To celebrate this day, a special floral hawan will be performed with over 8 tonnes of flowers. Prior to the Pushpa Yagam, ...

SP demands sacking of UP minister, judicial probe in UPPCL PF scam

The Samajwadi Party on Monday demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge into the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of UP power corporation employees provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL. The opposition party also demand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019