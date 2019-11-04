International Development News
Development News Edition

Not our responsibility to pay other states for tech to stop stubble burning: AAP to Javadekar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:18 IST
Not our responsibility to pay other states for tech to stop stubble burning: AAP to Javadekar

The AAP on Monday said it's Punjab and Haryana's responsibility to help their farmers in acquiring technology to avoid burning stubble, hours after Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar jibed the Delhi government that it was more interested in promoting itself than improving the air quality. Javadekar had said the Delhi government should give Rs 1,500 crore, which he added the AAP government spent on advertisements, to farmers in a bid to address the issue of air pollution.

The environment minister's remark was against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's recent comment that 40,000 machines provided by the Centre to curb stubble burning cannot help 22 lakh farmers. On Monday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said it is the responsibility of the respective state governments to help their farmers and provide technology to discourage them from burning crop residue.

"I challenge the environment minister to prove that we have taken a single penny out of Delhi's budget, for advertisement," he said. "Why should we pay? According to NGT and Supreme Court guidelines, it is the responsibility of the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to help their farmers and provide technology by which they can stop burning stubble," he said.

The Delhi government had been taking out advertisements, claiming 25 per cent reduction in air pollution in Delhi, before the toxic haze surrounded the national capital a few days ago, because of its efforts. And it has blamed stubble burning in neighbouring states for the air pollution. Singh also hit out at Javadekar, claiming in the last one month, the environment minister cancelled three meetings with state governments to find solutions for air pollution in the national capital region.

"How uninterested the BJP government is with the issue of pollution. I want to ask and request the Central government to go above partisan politics and work for the betterment of India by taking steps to combat air pollution," he said. Delhi has been witnessing one of the worst episodes of air pollution for the past few days.

Monday afternoon, Delhi's air quality index was 438. The AQI at Alipur, Narela and Bawana were 493, 486 and 472 respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

MD & CEOs of CRAs shall not be members of rating committees, says Sebi

The managing director and chief executive officers of credit rating agencies shall not be members of their rating committee, Sebi on Monday said while putting in place norms for enhanced governance and accountability of credit rating agenci...

Indian Overseas Bank widens net loss to Rs 2,254 cr in Sept quarter

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank on Monday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 2,253.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 487.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous ...

Central team to review welfare schemes in Raj

A Central government team will visit Rajasthan to review the execution of various public welfare schemes of the Union rural development and panchayati raj ministry in the state, an official said on Monday. As part of the 7-day visit startin...

CORRECTED-Cambodia deploys troops ahead of opposition leaders' planned return

Cambodia has deployed troops along its borders and held live-fire exercises ahead of the planned return of leaders of the banned main opposition party in a move Prime Minister Hun Sen has labeled as a coup attempt. At least 48 opposition ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019