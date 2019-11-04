Central team to review welfare schemes in Raj

A Central government team will visit Rajasthan to review the execution of various public welfare schemes of the Union rural development and panchayti raj ministry, an official said on Monday.

The team will embark on a 7-day visit from Wednesday and will be visiting Sirohi and Bhilwara districts, ACS (rural development and panchayti raj) Rajeshwar Singh said.

The team will focus on the implementation of schemes like MGNREGA, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna, PM Awas yojna (rural), national rural livelihood mission among others.

