Man killed in collision between motorcycles in Amethi

A man was killed and another injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as Prabhakar (24), they said.

Medical officer of Musfirkhana Community Health Centre, Alok Mishra, said the accident took place around 12 noon. While Prabhakar succumbed to injuries, the other man is undergoing treatment, he said.

