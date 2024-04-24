Tragic Accident: Elderly Man Found Deceased in Swimming Pool

A 37-year-old man drowned in the swimming pool owned by the Nagpur Improvement Trust in the city, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kunal Kishor Salpekar, an engineer by profession.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, Salpekar was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether lifeguards were present at the spot.

