Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Elderly Man Found Deceased in Swimming Pool

A 37-year-old engineer, Kunal Salpekar, drowned in an NIT-owned swimming pool in Nagpur on Tuesday night. Police are investigating the incident, including whether lifeguards were present.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-04-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 21:47 IST
Tragic Accident: Elderly Man Found Deceased in Swimming Pool
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man drowned in the swimming pool owned by the Nagpur Improvement Trust in the city, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kunal Kishor Salpekar, an engineer by profession.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, Salpekar was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether lifeguards were present at the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024