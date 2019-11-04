International Development News
Development News Edition

GoAir starts operating its first 'city check-in counter' at New Delhi metro station

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:37 IST
GoAir starts operating its first 'city check-in counter' at New Delhi metro station
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

GoAir has started its first "city check-in counter" at the New Delhi metro station, the airline announced on Monday. GoAir passengers on certain international routes can check-in their luggage at this counter and collect their boarding passes, it added.

"GoAir international passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi, Phuket, Bangkok, Muscat and Malé can now avail the facility of checking-in their luggage at the New Delhi metro station up to 6 hours prior to their flight time," the airline said in a press release. The passengers will be issued their boarding passes as soon as they check-in their luggage at the GoAir counter at the metro station, it added.

"Passengers will have the option to spend their valuable time in the city and just reach the airport directly in time to board the flight," GoAir said. It takes 17 minutes by metro to reach Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport from the New Delhi station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN39 ASEAN-RCEP-2NDLD INDIA Bangkok Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India will not join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP deal as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhis outstanding...

HC to hear petitions seeking Uniform Civil Code on Nov 15

The Delhi High Court on Monday clubbed together all petitions seeking framing of a uniform civil code UCC, as provided for under Article 44 of the Constitution, to promote national integration as well as gender justice, equality and dignity...

Mexico's 'Hoy na cirula' to 'Peak and plate' of Colombia, odd-even comes in different versions

From Mexicos Hoy no cirula policy to Colombias Peak and plate, different versions of odd-even car rationing scheme have been implemented across the globe to combat toxicity in air as well as traffic congestion. Mexico had in 1989 introduced...

Lufthansa faces German cabin crew strike on Thursday and Friday

A German union on Monday said it had called on Lufthansa cabin crew to stage a strike Thursday and Friday in an escalating battle for better pay and conditions. The walkout, scheduled to start at 2300 GMT on Wednesday and end on Friday at 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019