Clash at Tis Hazari Court: Lucknow lawyers abstain from work

Lawyers in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Monday abstained from judicial work in the high court as well as subordinate courts in protest against the alleged police atrocity against their colleagues at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court.

At a meeting of the Awadh Bar Association presided by its president A M Tripathi, the incident was strongly condemned .

Lawyers and policemen clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex in Delhi on Saturday in which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles vandalised or set afire, according to officials.

