Two members of notorious Sonu Dariyapur gang arrested in Delhi

Two alleged members of the Sonu Dariyapur gang, notorious for its involvement in incidents of kidnapping, contract killing and dacoity in Delhi, were arrested from Rohini, police said on Monday. The accused were identified as Sandeep (25) and Sunny (19), they said.

The duo was noticed by the anti-snatching team of Begumpur police station, which was on patrolling duty in Rohini's Sector 24, near a petrol pump, the police said. The two were arrested while they were looking for a robbery target, they said.

During interrogation, Sandeep and Sunny revealed that they were carrying out criminal activities at the behest of their leader Sonu Dariyapur, who operates and monitors the gang's activities from prison, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra. The gang sought to carry out criminal activities like carjacking, kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, robbery and contract killing to gather funds to strengthen itself, he said.

The accused told police that Dariyapur had ordered them to shoot a person named Hazari, a 'bad character', and a toll tax contractor who had refused to pay the gang protection money, the police said. A pistol, five live cartridges, a button knife and a motorcycle were seized from the accused, they said.

