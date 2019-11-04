J-K: Principal Secretary, Home, briefs L-G about prevailing law and order situation

Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home, on Monday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Girish Chandra Murmu here at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the present law and order situation in the newly crafted Union Territory. L-G Murmu emphasised the vital importance of close monitoring and regularly reviewing the security scenario for effectively maintaining law and order across Jammu and Kashmir.

Murmu on October 31 took oath as the first Lt Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre had in August announced the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

It also announced the decision to simultaneously bifurcate the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with the legislative assembly, and Ladakh without legislative assembly. (ANI)

