Tributes paid to soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir during ceasefire violation

Tributes were paid to the Army soldiers who were killed in Tangadhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, officials said on Monday. The Pakistan military had resorted to firing in Tangadhar sector on Saturday night to assist infiltration by terrorists, killing two Indian Army personnel and a civilian. Three others were also injured in the attack.

The bodies of Padam Bahardur Shrestha, a resident of Gollaghat district in Assam and Gamil Kumar Shrestha, a resident of Palpa district in Nepal, reached the Delhi Technical Area at around 1.30 pm from where they were shifted to the Domestic Airport before being flown to Jorhat in Assam, they said. Several senior Army officials, including Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Vice Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, paid tributes at the Delhi Technical Area.

The Indian Army on Sunday launched heavy artillery attacks targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangadhar sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Pakistani soldiers. The Indian retaliation came a day after Pakistan military resorted to firing in Tangadhar sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)