International Development News
Development News Edition

PMO for permanent long-term solution to curb air pollution, holds review meeting with states for 2nd day

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:14 IST
PMO for permanent long-term solution to curb air pollution, holds review meeting with states for 2nd day

Top officials of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on Monday outlined before the Prime Minister's Office steps taken by their states in the past 24 hours to check air pollution, including imposing fines on those burning stubble and sprinkling of water in identified "hotspots". Holding a review meeting for the second consecutive day on tackling pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra pointed out that after taking short-term measures, a system will be put in place for a permanent long-term solution, a statement issued by the PMO said.

He also asked Haryana and Punjab to provide details of additional measures taken by them to check fresh cases of fire and stubble burning in during the last 24 hours. Delhi-NCR has been engulfed in a thick blanket of smog since Diwali on October 27.

Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh said that he is personally monitoring the situation with deputy commissioners of various districts where hotspots have been identified. He said FIRs are also being registered for violation of The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the state government is taking strict action by enforcing the necessary fines for incidents of violation of the said Act, the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Haryana Chief Secretary Kesni Anand Arora said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed all concerned to reduce the cases of stubble burning in the state at the earliest. She said that the teams are in the field round-the-clock to control cases of air pollution.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev explained that water sprinkling has been intensified, and identified hotspots and corridors are being focussed upon to improve the situation. Open dumping of garbage in the city has been stopped and maximum fine is being imposed and collected from violators of these norms.

The India Meteorological Department indicated that weather conditions are likely to remain favourable over the next few days. Mishra emphasised the importance of pre-emptive action to prevent pollution and stressed on the need to establish a mechanism for immediate action.

The Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister P K Sinha, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Environment Secretary, Secretary, Agriculture, Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board, Director General of India Meteorological Department were among those who attended the meeting. Pollution levels in the national capital dropped marginally on Monday morning due to a slight increase in wind speed, but the air quality remained in the 'severe' category.

At 4.38 am, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 438. The AQI at Alipur, Narela and Bawana were registered at 493, 486 and 472 respectively. On Sunday, the national capital's average AQI stood at 494, the highest since November 6, 2016 when it was 497.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rafael Nadal takes top spot in ATP Rankings

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Monday reclaimed his top position in the latest ATP Rankings. The 33-year-old reached the top spot for the eighth time.Im super happy with my season. It was a tough beginning but then I was able to find a...

Heavy rain likely in parts of Maha

Few places in the coastal Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive rainfall this week apart from isolated areas in Marathwada region, an IMD official said on Monday. He said heavy rainfall is likely at few places in Madhya M...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe police give unions green light for public sector protest

Zimbabwe police have given public sector workers permission to march for better pay on Wednesday in what is widely seen as a test of President Emmerson Mnangagwas willingness to tolerate dissent.A notice received from police by the Apex Cou...

Two from UP held for cheating people with fake gold coins

Two from UP held for cheating people with fake gold coins Hyderabad, Nov 4 PTI Two inter-state fraudsters from Uttar Pradesh were on Monday arrested for allegedly cheating people with fake gold coins and siphoning off money, police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019