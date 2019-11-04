Man found hanging from swing post in garden
A 22-year-old man was found hanging from a swing post at a civic garden in suburban Chembur in Mumbai on Monday, police said. The deceased, identified as Jayesh Solanki, earlier used to work as a security guard at the garden.
He was a resident of Vashi Naka in Chembur. A police officer said no suicide note was found at the spot.
A case of accidental death was registered..
