Stubble burning: 29 farmers fined in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Authorities in neighbouring Shamli district have imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 each on 29 farmers for allegedly burning crop residue in their fields, officials said on Tuesday.
Additional District Magistrate Arvind Singh told newspersons here that the district authorities had cautioned farmers against stubble burning, which is a cause of pollution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
