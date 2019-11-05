Hideout unearthed in Kishtwar, overground worker of Hizbul arrested
An Overground Worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested after security forces unearthed a hideout in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. A cache of arms and ammunition including a Pakistan-make 7.63 mm pistol with a magazine and a Chinese grenade were recovered from the hideout unearthed during a joint search operation by Rashtriya Rifles and police in Sangram Bhatta area of the district on Monday, the official said.
They said Asif Mustafa (30), who was working as an OGW for terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, was arrested during the operation and is being questioned. Other material recovered from the hideout inside Mustafa's house included two AK magazines, a radio set with antenna, 52 rounds of ammunition and a letter pad with a stamp of Hizbul Mujahideen district commander, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
REFILE-UPDATE 1-White House's Mulvaney did not mull quitting over "quid pro quo" flap
UPDATE 1-U.S. House speaker Pelosi makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan
Next session of Parliament from Nov 18 till Dec 13, government communicates to secretariats of both Houses
Drunkard sets house on fire, killing self, 2 children
FACTBOX-Key dates in the U.S. House's impeachment inquiry into Trump