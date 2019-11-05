Ten shops gutted in fire in Srinagar's Batamaloo
Ten shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at Iqbal market in Srinagar's Batamaloo area, police said on Tuesday. The fire broke out on Monday night in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
Ten shops were gutted. The cause of the fire is believed to a short-circuit, a police official said, ruling out any attempts of sabotage. He, however, said the police have taken samples from the spot and sent them for forensic examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Essex tragedy: Identification number one priority, says senior police official
Centre's delegations visit Srinagar to finalise governance-related reforms in J-K, Ladakh
Delhi: Traders threaten to shut shops in Connaught Place during Diwali
Srinagar: Grenade blast injures 6 CRPF jawans; search operations underway
Militants hurl grenade at CRPF team in Srinagar