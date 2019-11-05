International Development News
Man killed, burnt body recovered from Bareilly village

  Bareilly
  Updated: 05-11-2019 16:14 IST
A 24-year-old man was killed and his body burnt at a jungle in Dhatia village here, police said on Tuesday. According to Meerganj Circle Officer Jagmohan Singh Batola, the man was killed in Dhatia village and an attempt was made to burn his body along with farm stubble.

"The motive was possibly to hide the identity of the deceased. However, due to less amount of stubble, the body could not be burnt completely," he said. The circle officer said on Tuesday morning, when villagers spotted smoke in the jungle, they informed police.

"The deceased has been identified as Vijay Pal Sagar (24), a resident of Dhatia. The local police are trying to find out the reason of his murder. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination," he said.

