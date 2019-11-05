International Development News
Development News Edition

PMC depositors hold protest outside RBI office; nine detained

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:16 IST
PMC depositors hold protest outside RBI office; nine detained
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least nine depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank were detained on Tuesday for protesting outside the RBI office in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), police said. The protesters gathered at the spot at 11 am and started raising slogans demanding they be allowed to withdraw money from their accounts above the limit prescribed by the apex bank, an official said.

At least nine protesters were taken into custody, he said. In September, RBI had imposed restrictions on the withdrawal limit of the account-holders after it found alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore.

Five persons, including HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan, were arrested by the police in the case. Several protests have been held by the depositors since September.

At least seven depositors have died since the alleged scam came to light.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Romania will propose EU lawmaker Muresan as new commissioner

Romanias new centrist government will propose European lawmaker Siegfried Muresan as its Commissioner in the EUs new executive, the ruling National Liberal Party officials said on Tuesday.A letter to Brussels will be sent later today or ear...

Johnson presses election rival to explain Brexit stance

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday to tell voters in next months election whether he backs leaving the EU. Johnsons main rival in the snap December 12 poll has struggled with...

Spanish court reactivates warrant for three Catalan separatist leaders - lawyer

Spains Supreme Court has reactivated a European arrest warrant for three of the Catalan leaders who fled Spain after taking part in a failed independence bid in 2017, a lawyer for the accused said on Tuesday. Lawyer Gonzalo Boye told Reuter...

Bayern expect to name new head coach within three weeks -- Hoeness

Berlin, Nov 5 AFP Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the German giants will take their time to find Niko Kovacs successor, but expects them to be able to name a new head coach within three weeks. Kovac was sacked on Sunday after 16 mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019