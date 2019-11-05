Two threaten biker with a toy gun, arrested

Two men were arrested in Charkop in suburban Kandivali on Monday night for allegedly threatening a motorcycle rider with a toy gun, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 10 pm when a car tried to overtake a motorcycle, a police official said, adding that the car driver was honking continuously.

As the biker let the car pass, its occupants allegedly abused him and pulled out a gun, he said. The 'weapon' turned out to be a toy gun, which is typically used by children to burst crackers.

When the biker raised an alarm, locals gathered at the spot and beat up the duo, who were identified as Amit Chavan and Viraj Chavan, he said. They were arrested on the charges of criminal intimidation and intentional insult under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They were granted bail on Tuesday..

