BJP Mahila morcha demands CBI probe into mysterious death of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:36 IST
BJP Mahila morcha demands CBI probe into mysterious death of

Activists of BJPs Mahila Morcha on Tuesday held a state-wide agitation demanding CBI probe into the mysterious death of Haridaspur Panchayat Extension Officer Smitarani Biswal in Jajpur district. Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha held demonstration in front of all the district collectors across the state to intensify its demand of CBI probe. They also demanded action against Jajpur district SP for allegedly making remarks on the character of the deceased PEO and shielding the accused persons.

They also demanded action against the chairperson of the State Commission for Women (SCW) accusing her of taking a partisan stand in the Smitarani death case. "We demand a CBI probe into Smitarani death case as the local police has been shielding the accused persons who belonged to ruling BJD. The Jajpur SP also gave remarks against the dead woman instead of conducting a neutral investigation," BJP Odisha Mahila Morch president Pravati Parida told reporters.

On the SWC chairperson, Parida said: "She has not met the family members of the victim during women panels investigation and worked supporting the accused persons belonging to the BJD." Parida also alleged that the main accused in the Smitarani death case, Rupesh Bhadra though arrested has been provided VIP facilities in the Jajpur jail. "We demand safety and security of all women in the state and therefore staged a demonstration to warn the BJD government," she said.

Haridaspur PEO Smitarani Biswal was found dead at a private guest house in Jajpur district on October 16. Earlier, BJP on October 22 had also organized a Jajpur bandh demanding CBI probe into the mysterious death of Biswal..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

