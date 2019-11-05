Depression over Bay of Bengal may cause rain in West Bengal

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and bring heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal on November 9, the MeT department said here on Tuesday. The system, which is situated over east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to move towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts, said G K Das, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre here.

It is likely to cause heavy rain in the coastal districts of East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas on November 9, he said. With wind speed over the sea and the West Bengal and Odisha coasts likely to be around 50 km to 70 km per hour, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in north Bay of Bengal and along and off the coasts from the evening of November 8.

"Those who are in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by the evening of November 7," Das said. Sea condition in north Bay of Bengal is likely to be "rough to very rough" on November 8 and 9 and "very high to phenomenal" on November 10, he added..

