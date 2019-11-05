International Development News
Abrogation of Art 370 and 35A hailed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:07 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday hailed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and 35A that gave special status to the state of Jammu & Kashmir. Speaking at the eigth Rutum Kamgo memorial lecture here on the topic "Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A: A step towards national integration", he said history has proved that the journey of the separate status provided under the said Article has been towards separatism and not integration.

"Article 370 was inserted in the Constitution of India as a temporary provision due to the political circumstances of the time and has resulted in deprivation of fruits of development to the common people. "It created a feeling of separatism which has been actively fomented and leveraged by our neighboring countries to disturb peace and tranquility in the nation," he said.

Delivering his key note address at the function, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)- Pratap Chandra Sarangi- asserted that the special provisions in Article 371 (A) to (J) dealing with welfare of North Eastern regions and tribal areas will remain as it is. "Article 370 was a temporary provision and had to go but Article 371 is a permanent provision which will stay," Sarangi said.

Khandu also echoed similar views. "The special provisions dealing with welfare of North Eastern regions and tribal areas contained in Article 371 (a) to (j) are special provisions and not temporary, which will remain as it is," he said.

"These being special provisions are permanent in nature and are aimed at protecting the indigenous culture of the states," he added. The Arunachal chief minister said it has been 70 years since India attained Independence. But for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh the real Independence came this year after abrogation of Article 370.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the historic decision, Khandu expressed confidence that corruption that misappropriated thousands of crore rupees pumped by the Centre for development of Jammu & Kashmir would now end and real development will begin. "Now with this historic decision, I am sure that the people of the beautiful region will be able to experience the promise of new India, with creation of more jobs, access to quality education and health care and a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The chief minister further said that as Modi and Shah have a soft corner for the North East, they will not take any decision without first consulting the states of the region. Rutum Kamgo, in whose memory the lecture was organised, was born on March 23, 1961 in Namuk village under Kamba Circle in the West Siang district. His initial schooling was from a Sainik School in Madhya Pradesh. He was associated with various organisations like Lobom Society, Rashtriya Swamsewak Sangh, Arunachal Pradesh Charitable Task, etc.

Sarangi lambasted those who opposed abolition of the Article 370 and blamed them for giving it a communal colour. "No one knows why the Article was inserted in the Constitution at the first place. But as it was a temporary provision, it had to go one day. Crying foul now has no meaning," he said.

Marveling at Arunchal's unique culture and natural bounty, the MoS assured that his ministry will provide support and funds as much as possible for implementation of central government schemes feasible in the state. He informed that he and officials of his ministry had a fruitful review meeting with the state government officials and would jointly work out a roadmap for implementation of all government programs related to his ministries.

On the occasion, organised every year by the Arunachal Pradesh Charitable Task, Tuluk Rida and Nyantom Tikkom were awarded the Neelam Nido Award for preservation and promotion of indigenous faith and culture..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

