  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:30 IST
Delhi Police protest: LG reviews situation, says imperative to ensure justice done impartially

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed the situation in the wake of an unprecedented protest by Delhi Police personnel following clashes with lawyers, and said it was imperative to ensure justice is done impartially in the entire matter. According to a statement issued by the LG office, Special Commissioner (intelligence) Praveer Ranjan briefed the lieutenant governor about the prevailing situation and also on related high court orders.

The LG observed that advocates and police are important pillars of criminal justice system and they should work in complete harmony, it said. "In the wake of the recent unfortunate incident, it is imperative to restore the trust between the two and also to ensure that justice is done impartially in the entire matter," the statement quoted Baijal as saying.

Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters on Tuesday demanding action against those involved in an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court. The protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday and another on Saturday after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

