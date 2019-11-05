International Development News
Married woman, paramour end lives by jumping in front of train

  PTI
  • |
  Phagwara
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:33 IST
Married woman, paramour end lives by jumping in front of train

A man and a married woman who were having an extra-marital affair committed suicide by jumping in front of a train early on Tuesday, Government Railway Police said. GRP Incharge Amarjit Singh said that Rajesh Kumar (28) of Gobindpura locality and Devinder Kaur (21) of Nangal village ended their lives jumping before the Jhelum Express between Phagwara and Mauli railway stations.

He said adding their bodies were found on the tracks around 2.30 am. The official said Devinder, who was married and had two children, had an affair with Kumar who was unmarried, the GRP official said.

He said an empty bottle of celphos tablets was also found near Kumar's body but only the postmortem report would reveal whether they had consumed the tablets. The bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem, Singh said.

A case was registered under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

