International Development News
Development News Edition

Ker IPS Assn condemns attack on Delhi police officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:00 IST
Ker IPS Assn condemns attack on Delhi police officials

Ker IPS Assn condemns attack on Delhi police officials Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 (PTI): The IPS Association's Kerala chapter on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Delhi police personnel by lawyers of Delhi based courts. In a resolution here, the association said the "barbaric" behaviour of the advocates has no place in a democracy and it was a direct challenge to the rule of law.

The association said it would support any action of the CIPSA in approaching the courts of law to initiate stringent and exemplary legal action against the perpetrators of the crime. It also resolved to stand with the members of Delhi police and with the officers affected by the "abominable and unfortunate events".

Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday to demand action against those involved in an attack on their colleagues outside the Saket court. Tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.PTI UD BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

According to a new study presented by researchers at Cleveland Clinic has developed a web-based risk calculator which can accurately predict whether a patient with type 2 diabetes and obesity will die or develop serious complications includ...

TIMELINE-Captives freed from abusive Islamic institutions in Nigeria

Nigeria launched a crackdown on informal Islamic schools and rehabilitation centers in late September after a man was refused permission to see his nephews at one institution and complained to police. Nearly 1,500 people have been freed so ...

Adityanath hails Amit Shah's hard work

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday recounted Union Home Minister Amit Shahs stress on hard work when he had gone to meet him following the BJPs defeat in the 2018 Lok Sabha bypolls in the state. I discussed mahagat...

At least 9 US citizens die in cartel attack in north Mexico

Mexico City, Nov 5 AP At least three women and six children, all apparently US citizens, were slaughtered by drug cartel gunmen in northern Mexico, officials said Tuesday. Six children were found alive, one child had a bullet wound and one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019