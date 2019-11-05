Ker IPS Assn condemns attack on Delhi police officials Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 (PTI): The IPS Association's Kerala chapter on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Delhi police personnel by lawyers of Delhi based courts. In a resolution here, the association said the "barbaric" behaviour of the advocates has no place in a democracy and it was a direct challenge to the rule of law.

The association said it would support any action of the CIPSA in approaching the courts of law to initiate stringent and exemplary legal action against the perpetrators of the crime. It also resolved to stand with the members of Delhi police and with the officers affected by the "abominable and unfortunate events".

Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday to demand action against those involved in an attack on their colleagues outside the Saket court. Tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.PTI UD BN BN.

