CBI conducts raid at premises of businessmen in Ludhiana

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raid at the residence of a liquor businessman in Ludhiana.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raid at the residence of a liquor businessman in Ludhiana.

The agency also conducted raid at premises of seven other businessmen here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

