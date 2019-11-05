CBI conducts raid at premises of businessmen in Ludhiana
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raid at the residence of a liquor businessman in Ludhiana.
The agency also conducted raid at premises of seven other businessmen here.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
