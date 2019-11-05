CBI gives contact details for registering graft complaints
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday released contact details urging the public to register complaints against employees demanding a bribe for official work in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, an official said. If any government employee of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, central government, public sector undertaking (PSU), bank, defense, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) or Military Engineer Services demand bribe for any official work, they can contact the CBI and the Srinagar anti-corruption bureau, the spokesperson said.
The aggrieved persons should contact 0194-245514 (landline) and 9419061737 (mobile) for registering complaints.
