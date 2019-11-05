International Development News
Delhi Metro achieves record number of 'journeys' on Sep 22: DMRC

  Updated: 05-11-2019 21:50 IST
  Created: 05-11-2019 21:20 IST
Delhi Metro achieves record number of 'journeys' on Sep 22: DMRC
Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Metro achieved a record number of "journeys" on September 22 with 62.99 lakh corridors being used by passengers to reach their destination, officials said on Tuesday. Journey or line utilization is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

This new metric of daily average journeys is being used by the DMRC authorities since mid-2018. Prior to that, the DMRC used to assess average daily ridership to count volume of traffic across its network. "The DMRC achieved record highest journeys on a single day on September 22 when 62.99 lakh journeys were performed," a senior DMRC official said.

"Daily average journeys performed in the past week (Monday-Friday) were 50.13 lakh. Whereas, the journeys performed on Monday were 58.36 lakh, making it the most preferred mode of transportation," the Delhi Metro said. DMRC network now spans 389 km across Delhi-NCR. The network has 285 stations, including those in the Noida-Greater Noida corridor or Aqua Line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

