Sonowal pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna awardee singer, lyricist and film-maker Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 8th death anniversary on Tuesday, saying people must realise the true essence his songs to take forward the state in the 21st century. Taking part at a programme to mark the occasion, Sonowal urged the people to follow the ideals propagated by Hazarika in songs like We're in the Same Boat Brother" and "Jilikabo Luitore Paar" which is the anthem of Gauhati University composed by the Bard of Assam.

Urging the youth to take the responsibility of ushering in a period of development and growth for Assam through hard work and dedication, Sonowal said Hazarika's songs carried deeper meanings of life. He called upon the youth of the state to work for preserving the unity and harmony of the Assamese society in the face of newer challenges.

"If we have to take forward Assam in the 21st century and build a society based on moral values, we must follow the ideals of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. His songs spoke of humanity, brotherhood and peace. He considered the whole world his home. Empathy for fellow human beings was the strongest quality of his character and we all must imbibe those humanistic values," Sonowal said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

