International Development News
Development News Edition

Air India pilots' union opposes privatisation; may resort to strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:38 IST
Air India pilots' union opposes privatisation; may resort to strike
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Opposing privatization of Air India, an airline pilots' union has threatened to go on strike unless their long-pending demands related to salaries are addressed, according to a communication. The nearly 800-member strong Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), whose members fly narrow-body planes, has decided to work towards bringing all the unions at the airline under a common platform to oppose privatization of the airline.

The government is working on the final contours of disinvestment of loss-making Air India, which has a debt worth over Rs 58,000 crore. "It has been unanimously decided to strongly oppose privatization of the national carrier Air India by all means, including Industrial Action, if required," as per minutes of an emergency meeting of the ICPA held on November 1.

A member of the union said there are plans to go on strike in case the issues related to salaries are not resolved. The union has decided to make all efforts to ensure that their withheld dues of salaries are returned with interest.

"ICPA to ensure Air India properties are not sold till all dues are settled," according to the minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Deputy CM Chautala calls for joint effort against air pollution

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday called for a joint effort from all states to solve the problem of air pollution. In Haryana, NASA images show that stubble burning is not the reason for pollution. We have requested...

Pak tennis body mulls appeal of ITF decision to shift Davis Cup tie against India to neutral venue

The Pakistan Tennis Federation will hold a crucial meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to appeal the decision of the International Tennis Federation to shift the Davis Cup tie against India from Islamabad to a neutral venue. The tie, set...

Yemen deal calls for govt reshuffle, unifying forces in south

A Saudi-brokered deal between Yemens government and southern separatists signed on Tuesday calls for a new cabinet with equal southern representation and bringing all armed forces under state control.A copy of the deal seen by Reuters, reac...

RBI slaps Rs 5 cr penalty on Gujarat-based Mehsana Urban Co-operative Bank

The RBI on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on The Mehsana Urban Co-operative Bank, Gujarat, for contravention of norms on loans and advances to directors, relatives and firmsconcerns in which they are interested. The pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019