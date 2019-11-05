Pushkar Mahotsav begins in Assam

The Brahmaputra Pushkar and Sanskritik Mahotsav began here on the banks of the Brahmaputra river on Tuesday. Pushkar Mahotsav is a river festival organized on the banks of 12 major rivers in the country occurring once every 12 years for each river.

It is being held for the first time in Assam. "The Brahmaputra is our culture, civilization, and strength. This festival has given us an opportunity to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat and would act as a bridge between North East and South India," Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said at the inaugural program.

Devotees from South India are also taking part in the 12-day festival. "We must take this opportunity to showcase the beauty of Assam and the Northeast to the world through Pushkar Mahotsav," Sonowal said.

He said festivals like Pushkar Mahotsav help in fostering a sense of togetherness among the people of various parts of the country. Over 50,000 sadhus from outside Assam along with lakhs of people are expected to participate in the festival, being organized by Purva Tirupathi Sri Balaji Samiti Guwahati in collaboration with Sri Mahalakshmi Charitable Trust, Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)