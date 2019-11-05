International Development News
Development News Edition

Pushkar Mahotsav begins in Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 22:42 IST
Pushkar Mahotsav begins in Assam

The Brahmaputra Pushkar and Sanskritik Mahotsav began here on the banks of the Brahmaputra river on Tuesday. Pushkar Mahotsav is a river festival organized on the banks of 12 major rivers in the country occurring once every 12 years for each river.

It is being held for the first time in Assam. "The Brahmaputra is our culture, civilization, and strength. This festival has given us an opportunity to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat and would act as a bridge between North East and South India," Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said at the inaugural program.

Devotees from South India are also taking part in the 12-day festival. "We must take this opportunity to showcase the beauty of Assam and the Northeast to the world through Pushkar Mahotsav," Sonowal said.

He said festivals like Pushkar Mahotsav help in fostering a sense of togetherness among the people of various parts of the country. Over 50,000 sadhus from outside Assam along with lakhs of people are expected to participate in the festival, being organized by Purva Tirupathi Sri Balaji Samiti Guwahati in collaboration with Sri Mahalakshmi Charitable Trust, Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Prez rejects petition demanding disqualification of 11 AAP MLAs in office-of-profit case

In a relief for the Aam Aadmi Party, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected a petition demanding disqualification of 11 party MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit. The October 28 decision of the president rejecting the plea is based ...

Ex-foreign minister Gabriel rejects offer to head German auto lobby

Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel rejected an offer to become the head of Germanys VDA car lobby group on Tuesday after media reports that he was in line for the post caused a public outcry and prompted accusations of nepotism. Gabriel...

U.S. Supreme Court justices navigate video piracy case over Blackbeard's ship

U.S. Supreme Court justices struggled to navigate between the rights of states and individuals on Tuesday as they weighed a documentary filmmakers bid to revive his lawsuit against North Carolina state officials he accuses of unlawfully pir...

U.S. House committees seek deposition with Trump chief of staff Mulvaney in impeachment probe

U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said on Tuesday they had asked Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, to appear for a deposition on Nov. 8.Based on evidence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019