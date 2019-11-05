International Development News
We should lead by example: Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa urges lawyers to maintain calm

As lawyers and police officials continue their protest against the clash that went down at Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa has urged the protesting lawyers to maintain calm and lead by example.

A clash had erupted between lawyers and police on November 2 at Tis Hazari court premises over an alleged parking issue. Image Credit: ANI

As lawyers and police officials continue their protest against the clash that went down at Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa has urged the protesting lawyers to maintain calm and lead by example. "I appeal to all my colleagues at the Bar to maintain calm and show restraint during this difficult situation. We should refrain from indulging in breaking the law... We should lead by example. We must trust the judiciary, which has taken suo moto action in the matter and has passed a detailed order directing a judicial enquiry into the episode of violence," Pahwa said on Tuesday.

He said that the court has given protection to the advocates without even waiting for the report. "The legal profession is respected by everyone in society. It is not necessary that the lawyers have to retaliate by violence. The law will take its own course. We have to respect the litigants, the media people and all others who are connected with the Criminal Justice System. We cannot attack them," Pahwa said.

He said that the entire judicial system in the national capital has come to a standstill following the incident. "The trial courts are unable to function. The undertrials could not travel to courts, as the Delhi Police has abstained from working like the lawyers. The police is an essential arm of the Criminal Justice System. It is expected that the lawyers and police work in tandem with each other and not at loggerheads," he said.

He said that we must find a solution to this issue and try to resolve this by sitting across the table. A clash had erupted between lawyers and police on November 2 at Tis Hazari court premises over an alleged parking issue, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

