Pune man booked for giving triple talaq to estranged wife

A man from Hadapsar area in Pune was booked for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, police said on Tuesday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal.

The Act makes it illegal to pronounce talaq three times in spoken, written or through SMS or WhatsApp or any other electronic chat in one sitting. "The 29-year-old complainant has told police that she got married to the accused two years ago. However, they have been living separately for over a year now. She said he gave her triple talaq through a notice on October 9," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)