3 dead in truck-van collision

Three persons died and seven were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a van in Mangaldoi district of lower Assam on Tuesday night, police said. The accident occurred on the National Highway 15 at Sarkar Chowk near Mangaldoi town, police said.

Three persons died on the spot and the injured were admitted to the Mangaldoi civil hospital, which referred three of the seriously-wounded to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital, the police said. All of them were daily-wage earners. The deceased have been identified as Amina Begum, Rafiqul Islam and Saiful Islam, the police said.

