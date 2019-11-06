International Development News
Development News Edition

Security tightened in Mumbai ahead of Ayodhya case verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 09:50 IST
Security tightened in Mumbai ahead of Ayodhya case verdict
(Representative Image) Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai Police have stepped up security, especially in sensitive areas, and are keeping a close watch on social media activities ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, a police official said. Prohibitory orders are already in place and no celebration or mourning with respect to the judgment will be allowed in the city, which witnessed communal riots after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, he said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to deliver the verdict in the case before his retirement on November 17. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve on Monday held a meeting with some prominent members of the Muslim community, including journalists and spiritual leaders, and appealed to them to accept the apex court's verdict.

"Elaborate security arrangements are being made with extra precautions in sensitive areas. As this will be the verdict of the apex court, every person should accept it as a citizen of the country and not as any community member," the official said on Tuesday. As part of the security measures, the police have imposed prohibitory orders from November 4 to 18, restricting any unlawful assembly of people, he said.

"No celebration or mourning by any community or group will be allowed in the city after the judgment," he said. The city police's social media monitoring cell and the cyber cell will monitor activities on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, and other such platforms, he said.

"Strict action will be taken against those who post objectionable content, hurting sentiments of any community," the official said. Citizens have also been urged not to believe in rumors and alert the police if they come across any such kind of talks, he said.

"People should report any suspicious person or activity and help the police in keeping the city safe and peaceful," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Gunmen kill 15 in southern Thailand's worst attack in years

Suspected separatist insurgents stormed a security checkpoint in Thailands Muslim-majority south and killed at least 15 people, including a police officer and many village defense volunteers, security officials said on Wednesday.It was the ...

There was consensus between BJP and Shiv Sena before polls on sharing CM's post: Raut

There was a consensus between BJP and Shiv Sena before polls on sharing CMs post Raut....

Rugby-NZ's Williams set for record code switch with Toronto: reports

All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams is to become the highest paid player in either of rugbys two codes after agreeing to join Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack on a two-year, A10 million 6.90 million deal, Australian media reported. The Wolf...

UP: Two men commit suicide in separate incidents

Two men in their 20s allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Anshul, 25, allegedly committed suicide at his house on Tuesday by hanging from the cei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019