SC seeks status report on non-filling of vacancies of Information Commissioners

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and state government to submit a status report on the non-filling of the vacancies in Central Information Commission (CIC) and State Information Commissions (SICs) within four weeks. The apex court had in February earlier this year directed Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, and the central government to fill up the vacant posts of the chief and state Information Commissioners within six months.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde passed the directions today after an RTI activist filed a petition seeking directions to the respective governments to "immediately" fill up the vacant posts in a "transparent and time-bound manner". Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, told the top court that despite its instructions, the governments did not fill up the positions. (ANI)

