International Development News
Development News Edition

SC seeks status report on non-filling of vacancies of Information Commissioners

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and state government to submit a status report on the non-filling of the vacancies in Central Information Commission (CIC) and State Information Commissions (SICs) within four weeks.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 11:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:58 IST
SC seeks status report on non-filling of vacancies of Information Commissioners
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and state government to submit a status report on the non-filling of the vacancies in Central Information Commission (CIC) and State Information Commissions (SICs) within four weeks. The apex court had in February earlier this year directed Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, and the central government to fill up the vacant posts of the chief and state Information Commissioners within six months.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde passed the directions today after an RTI activist filed a petition seeking directions to the respective governments to "immediately" fill up the vacant posts in a "transparent and time-bound manner". Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, told the top court that despite its instructions, the governments did not fill up the positions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. embassy in Iraq condemns violence against protesters -statement

The U.S embassy in Baghdad condemned on Wednesday the killing and kidnapping of unarmed demonstrators by security forces, and urged Iraqs leaders to engage urgently with the thousands who have been protesting against the government. We depl...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

Duterte foe accepts Philippine drug war post

Manila, Nov 6 AFP A fierce critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes deadly anti-drug war accepted a top post on Wednesday to help steer the campaign, pledging to halt killings of the innocent. While critics said the appointment is an...

UST Global Acquires ComplyUSA Strengthening its Privacy and Compliance Offerings

BENGALURU, Nov. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has acquired ComplyUSA, a comprehensive compliance assessment and privacy automation platform.The General Data Pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019