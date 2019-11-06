International Development News
Delhi: Police personnel resume duty after day-long protest

Delhi police personnel on Wednesday resumed their duties after a day-long protest over the recent attacks against cops alleged by lawyers following the Tis Hazari clash.

  ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-11-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:09 IST
Meenu Chaudhary speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi police personnel on Wednesday resumed their duties after a day-long protest over the recent attacks against cops alleged by lawyers following the Tis Hazari clash. Speaking to ANI, Meenu Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic Operations) said: "Each personnel of Delhi Police is on work today. After an appeal by our CP and other officials, all our staff returned to work and are fulfilling their responsibilities."

"We are a disciplined force. We are aware of our responsibilities and fulfil them in any circumstances. We interact regularly with our staff to redress their issues," she said. Police personnel on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in the national capital over the incident today.

On November 2, a clash between police and lawyers took place at Tis Hazari Court, which left at least 20 cops and several advocates injured. A day later on November 3, a group of advocates had allegedly assaulted a policeman outside the Saket district court. Chaudhary also said till Wednesday afternoon 146 challans have been issued against people for violating the odd-even scheme.

"We have set up 200 points for odd-even and our staff are present there. Till 12 am, we have issued 146 challans," she said. The odd-even scheme is a traffic rationing measure by Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) on even dates.

The rules will also apply to the vehicles with registration numbers of other states. The violation of the rules in the restricted hours will attract a fine of Rs 4000. The scheme is applicable from 8 am to 8 pm. It will not be effective on Sunday, November 10. (ANI)

