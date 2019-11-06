Three men arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth over Rs 1.5 cr

Three men have been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing over Rs 1.5 crore in two separate cases. In the first incident, a man was intercepted upon his arrival from Bangkok on Tuesday.

The accused had concealed two kilograms of gold inside a power bank. He was caught while handing over the gold to another passenger, who had arrived from Mumbai, inside a washroom near the baggage belt, according to a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday. The gold, valued at Rs 69.4 lakh, was seized and both the passengers were arrested.

In another case, a man was intercepted upon his arrival from Bangkok on Monday. Two bars and a cut piece of gold were recovered during his personal and baggage search, the statement said.

The gold, weighing 2.19 kg, valued at Rs 84.11 lakh was seized and the passenger arrested.

