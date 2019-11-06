International Development News
5 drug peddlers arrested by police in J-K's Samba

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 06-11-2019 19:38 IST
  Created: 06-11-2019 19:38 IST
Police arrested five alleged drug peddlers and recovered intoxicants from their possession in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, a police party swung into action and intercepted a motorcycle coming from the Kathua side on the highway at Tapyal, they said.

During the frisking of the the motorcyclist and two pillion riders, 1,250 Parvon Spas and 45 Nitravet capsules were found in their possession, the officials said. All the three were arrested, they said, adding they have been identified as drug peddlers Surjeet Singh alias Sanju, Badal Singh and Nikhil Singh.

A case was registered against them, the officials said. In another incident, a police party on a patrol duty intercepted two persons who were moving under suspicious circumstances near the Shah Balode area, the said.

During their frisking, 97 Parvon-Spas capsules were seized from their possession, the officials said. The duo, identified as Rakesh Kumar and Aman Sambyal, was arrested, they said.

A case was registered at police station Samba and investigation initiated, the officials said.

