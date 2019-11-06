Punjab Police condemns attacks on Delhi counterparts by lawyers

The Punjab Police condemned on Wednesday attacks on Delhi police personnel by lawyers in Tis Hazari and Saket courts, and demanded exemplary action against those responsible for the acts. Thousands of Delhi Police personnel protested outside the force's headquarters for 11 hours on Tuesday against two attacks on Saturday and Monday. The protest was called off after senior officers assured them that their grievances will be addressed.

A resolution by the Punjab Police read, "All IPS and PPS officers of the Punjab Police condemn the brutal attack on officers of Delhi Police in the strongest possible terms. Such assaults on police officers or their humiliation during discharge of their onerous official duties cannot be tolerated." "No section of society or class of people is above the Constitution and the law. All officers and ranks of the Punjab Police stand in total support and solidarity with our brethren in their demand for justice and call for exemplary action against those responsible for such assaults," it said.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta later tweeted, "We, the IPS & PPS officers of @PunjabPoliceInd, strongly condemn the brutal attack on @DelhiPolice officers. Nobody is above the law & Constitution. We stand with our brethren in their demand for justice & seek exemplary action against those responsible for such assaults (sic)." He said the attack on the police personnel by the lawyers in Delhi was in violation of all tenets of law and totally unpardonable.

"As disciplined officers of the force, the police have borne the brunt of the assault without retaliation and it is now up to the various agencies of the criminal justice system to take cognizance of the matter and ensure necessary action. "If lawful actions are not taken promptly against the guilty, it is likely to damage the morale of the police officers, who put their lives at stake everyday in the line of duty, especially in the border states of the country," Gupta said.

The protests by Delhi police personnel were triggered by the two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday outside Saket District Court and another on Saturday at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)