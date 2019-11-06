Happy that SC recognised need to give financial aid to farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he was "happy" that the Supreme Court recognised the need to give financial aid to small and marginal farmers to encourage them to stop burning stubble. Even as he asserted his government would implement the apex court order as soon as it receives the copy of its judgement, the chief minister reiterated that the Centre would have to come to the rescue of the states facing serious fiscal constraints.

While the GST regime had stifled the financial resources of all states, Punjab, in particular, was in a dire strait in view of its massive debt-burden, he noted. Earlier in the day, the SC directed Punjab, Haryana and UP governments to provide Rs 100/quintal support to small and marginal farmers who haven't burned stubble.

The court's observation, Singh said, had vindicated his stand that the crisis was economic and needed an economic solution. The chief minister expressed the hope that the funding issue would be sorted out soon.

The court has effectively recognised that the distressed farmers had no viable alternative to stubble-burning in the absence of financial aid, the chief minister said, hoping that this would also lead to a political consensus on the issue.

