Engineering student stabs to death warden for complaining

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madurai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 21:49 IST
An engineering student allegedly stabbed to death his college hostel warden near here on Wednesday during a quarrel over the latter complaining to his parents about his absence for four days, police said. G Venkataraman (45) suffered stab injuries in the abdomen and throat and died while being rushed to a hospital.

The student, A.Abdul Rahim of neighbouring Perambalur district and studying in the college at Thuraiyur, about 50 km from here, has been arrested, police said. According to police, Rahim did not attend the college and was absent from the hostel for four days recently without informing authorities.

After the warden complained about it to Rahim's parents, the student's father had reprimanded him severely. Upset and angry over it, Rahim picked up a quarrel with the warden in the college campus and at one point of timestabbed him with a knife, police added..

