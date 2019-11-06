International Development News
Patnaik appeals to police personnel to sideline provocation, maintain dignity

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik appealed to police personnel on Wednesday to sideline all provocations and maintain the dignity of the force. In a statement to the police personnel, Patnaik said, "I had appealed to you yesterday that the common public are empathetic to our concerns and keeping this in mind, we should be disciplined. I am proud and happy that you all understood our deepest sentiments and remained steadfast in your duties."

The police commissioner also said the force got adequate relief from the high court regarding the issues in connection with the police-lawyer standoff, and assured that Delhi Police will continue to take appropriate steps in this regard. "On this occassion, I once again appeal to you to sideline all provocations and maintain the dignity of Delhi Police and carry on with your duties," he said.

"We are all part of one of the country's most prestigious and established police force. So, knowing our responsibilities, we should make maximum contribution to the forces' prestige," Patnaik added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

