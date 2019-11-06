Man held for sexual assault
A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a pregnant woman here, a police officer said on Wednesday.
Ravinder (30), a resident of Sohna, was arrested from his residence.
"He sexually assaulted his relative after he found her alone at her residence on Monday. The victim on Tuesday gave a written complaint against him at the Sohna police station," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said. "Taking the matter seriously, a police team immediately raided Ravinder's house and nabbed him. He has confessed to the crime," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
