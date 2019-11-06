Man held for sexual assault

A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a pregnant woman here, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Ravinder (30), a resident of Sohna, was arrested from his residence.

"He sexually assaulted his relative after he found her alone at her residence on Monday. The victim on Tuesday gave a written complaint against him at the Sohna police station," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said. "Taking the matter seriously, a police team immediately raided Ravinder's house and nabbed him. He has confessed to the crime," he added.

