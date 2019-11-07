International Development News
Development News Edition

Mangaluru: Teachers duo enters 'Exclusive World Records' for alternative learning system

Chethan Koppa and Akshatha Kudla, a couple and teachers from Mangaluru, have entered into the 'Exclusive World Records' for making the largest paper-cutting art using papers and stencil and making the highest number of mimicry sounds in one minute, respectively.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mangaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 11:35 IST
Mangaluru: Teachers duo enters 'Exclusive World Records' for alternative learning system
Akshatha Kudla and Chethan Koppa. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chethan Koppa and Akshatha Kudla, a couple and teachers from Mangaluru, have entered into the 'Exclusive World Records' for making the largest paper-cutting art using papers and stencil and making the highest number of mimicry sounds in one minute, respectively. The mimicry of Akshatha Kudla included sounds of animals, birds, kids, and musical instruments, while Chethan Koppa made the largest portrait of Mahatma Gandhi with the use of white and black paper sheets and stencil knives. The size of the portrait was 10X10 feet.

Sharing her thoughts to ANI, Akshatha Kudla said, "I did mimicry of various animals, birds, musical instruments and kids in a minute. Being a Kannada teacher I intend to encourage students to multi-tasking and special teaching methodology, which I learned from Gopathkar Swaroop Adhyayan Kendra. This will help the student in developing their talent and capabilities". Chethan Koppa was brimming with confidence to create this exclusive record. He said, "I made an exclusive record for the largest portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. This record is a visiting card for us. We would like to garner support for government schools with the help of this record. This is our main aim. This will help us in the future as well as in organizing children's camps.

Both the attempts of mimicry and largest paper cutting art were successful which led to make it an 'Exclusive World Records'. The attempts were made for the awareness and upliftment of Kannada Medium schools. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Lowry, Raptors hold off Kings late for victory

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Sacramento Kings 124-120 Wednesday night. Serge Ibaka scored 21 points, OG Anunoby contributed a season-best 18 points...

Delhi Pollution leads to formation of foam on river Yamuna

Post Diwali, the national capital and its adjoining regions have been experiencing a severe pollution crisis. The situation has become so grave that not only the air, even the water bodies situated in Delhi such as the Yamuna river near Kal...

Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on The Ramsay Brothers

The Ramsay Brothers who revolutionised the horror genre for the Indian cinema with their low-budget movies in the 1970s and 80s, are getting a biopic on their life with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn attached as producer. Devgn and Priti Sinha h...

James Dean to be digitally brought to life for Vietnam War movie

Hollywood legend James Dean, who died at the age of 24 in a car crash in 1955, is being brought back to the big screen with the help of CGI visual effects for the Vietnam era movie Finding Jack. Dean, whose fame rests on just three films --...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019