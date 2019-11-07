Police arrest 3 people, seize 150 kgs of cannabis

The police have arrested three people and seized 150 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 1 crore from their possession here, officials said on Thursday. The police arrested Rohit Singh alias Mukhia from the Pandhari village.

Based on the information disclosed by Singh, two other people identified as Bhagwan Singh and Ravi Singh were arrested from Paprenda and Padohara village respectively with 150 kg cannabis worth Rs 1 crore on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police, Shlok Kumar said. The police also recovered over Rs 2.5 lakh and a jeep from them.

The accused have been sent to jail, the officer said. The police are probing the case and trying to trace their links to prospective buyers.

